Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,612 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

