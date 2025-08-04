Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Expand Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.74%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.