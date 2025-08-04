Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after buying an additional 823,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,446 shares of company stock valued at $454,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

