Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Price Target to GBX 425

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 425 ($5.64) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVPL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 365 ($4.85) to GBX 405 ($5.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 380 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.31) target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
