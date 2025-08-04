Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Price Target to GBX 425

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 425 ($5.64) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVPL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 365 ($4.85) to GBX 405 ($5.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 380 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.31) target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of Everplay Group stock opened at GBX 382 ($5.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Everplay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192.50 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

