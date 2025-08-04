Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in BOK Financial by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

