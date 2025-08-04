Connable Office Inc. Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $22,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $338,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,030 shares of company stock valued at $346,519. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

