Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,973 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $338.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

