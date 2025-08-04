Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $281.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average is $268.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.