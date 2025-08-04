Clearstead Trust LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,399,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $281.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $289.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average is $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

