Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 48,184 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,184 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NU by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of NU by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.