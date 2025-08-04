IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

