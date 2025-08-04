Smithfield Trust Co Sells 321 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $166.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

