CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

CVS opened at $62.52 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

