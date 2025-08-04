Smithfield Trust Co Sells 279 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Solventum were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

SOLV opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

