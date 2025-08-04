Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,930 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. CX Institutional increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 579.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $30.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
