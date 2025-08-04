Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,930 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. CX Institutional increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 579.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $30.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.