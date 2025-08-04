CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.