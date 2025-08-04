Argent Trust Co Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,151,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

