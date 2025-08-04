Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 500.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

