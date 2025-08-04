Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,974 shares during the quarter. Lemonade comprises approximately 7.6% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Lemonade worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,891 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $15,412,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $9,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Lemonade news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,498,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,833,816.75. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,175. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,688,653 shares of company stock valued at $53,969,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

