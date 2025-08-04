Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $9,463,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $148.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

