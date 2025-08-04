Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $239.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.72. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.