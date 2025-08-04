Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $163,767,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,754,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 320,954 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial
In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
WTFC stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
