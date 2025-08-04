Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $239.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.72. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

