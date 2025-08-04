Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($66.39) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.67) to GBX 5,700 ($75.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.75) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($70.38) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,200 ($69.05).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,666 ($61.96) on Friday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,044 ($53.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,575 ($74.03). The stock has a market cap of £7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,803.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,858.27.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 112.50 ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.