British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.84) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($55.77) to GBX 4,400 ($58.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 ($37.18) to GBX 3,300 ($43.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. Analysts anticipate that British American Tobacco will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($43.77) per share, with a total value of £19,808.96 ($26,303.23). Insiders have acquired 829 shares of company stock worth $2,751,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
