Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,846 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Down 0.6%

CNC stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.