Allianz SE Buys 130,300 Shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Genenta Science were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genenta Science by 122.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTA opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.28.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

