Reviewing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 1 1 4 0 2.50 Ambarella 0 4 8 0 2.67

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $3.71, suggesting a potential downside of 53.41%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $83.64, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Ambarella”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $83.30 million 18.33 -$84.60 million ($0.52) -15.31 Ambarella $284.86 million 9.49 -$117.13 million ($2.49) -25.60

Navitas Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -131.83% -22.62% -20.38% Ambarella -32.73% -17.50% -14.43%

Summary

Ambarella beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

