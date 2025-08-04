Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,760,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $181.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

