Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,655,000 after buying an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,951 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 761,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 962,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 500,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

