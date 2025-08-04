Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 365,326 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,326 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Jackson Financial worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.68%.

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

