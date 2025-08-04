Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Allianz SE

Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 266.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 153.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 88.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 227,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 251,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

