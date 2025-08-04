Allianz SE Acquires 22,392 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allianz SE raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 281.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

