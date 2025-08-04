Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,476,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.