Top Airline Stocks To Follow Now – August 3rd

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, RTX, United Airlines, Transdigm Group, and Delta Air Lines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate aircraft to transport passengers and cargo. They represent ownership interests in carriers such as Delta, American Airlines, United and Southwest, and their prices fluctuate based on factors like fuel costs, travel demand, economic conditions and government regulations. Investors often gauge these stocks by metrics such as load factor (seat occupancy), yield per passenger mile and capacity utilization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.27. 3,119,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,077.96 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 71,518,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,675,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,881,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,785,168. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.51.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,872. RTX has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,303,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,621. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TDG stock traded down $25.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,582.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,673. Transdigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,507.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,407.27.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,532,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,950. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

