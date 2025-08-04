Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

