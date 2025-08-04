Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 2,615 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1%

INTU opened at $776.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.40. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

