Allianz SE Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after buying an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,080,000 after acquiring an additional 513,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15,633.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $314.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.