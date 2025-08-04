Allianz SE Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allianz SE decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $90.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

