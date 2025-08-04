NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in NIKE by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.