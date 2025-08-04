Probity Advisors Inc. Has $943,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after buying an additional 561,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,351,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 509,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,989,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,926,000 after acquiring an additional 924,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

