Reviewing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.19 billion 0.56 $455.36 million $1.93 12.47 XOS $55.96 million 0.44 -$50.16 million ($6.17) -0.48

This table compares Harley-Davidson and XOS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 5.76% 7.43% 1.97% XOS -101.36% -117.14% -45.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harley-Davidson and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 5 1 1 2.43 XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. XOS has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 194.61%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Harley-Davidson.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.