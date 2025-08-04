Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.8% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 97,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,187,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $952.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $983.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.69. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,037.48.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

