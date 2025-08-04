276 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 276 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 97,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,187,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 6,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $952.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $983.34 and its 200 day moving average is $984.69.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.48.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

