Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,520,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,117,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,168 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $386,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

