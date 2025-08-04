MWA Asset Management Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MWA Asset Management increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.6% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 267,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,946 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $170.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BX. UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

