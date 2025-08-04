Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bravias Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 719,119 shares of company stock valued at $246,186,549. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $302.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

