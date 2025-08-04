Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) & Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Techprecision has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Techprecision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Techprecision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techprecision -8.07% -44.18% -10.68% Mueller Industries 17.48% 24.47% 20.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Techprecision and Mueller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Techprecision and Mueller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techprecision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mueller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mueller Industries has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Mueller Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mueller Industries is more favorable than Techprecision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Techprecision and Mueller Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techprecision $34.03 million 1.38 -$2.84 million ($0.29) -16.59 Mueller Industries $3.77 billion 2.45 $604.88 million $6.30 13.23

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Techprecision on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techprecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples. It also resells steel pipes, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties; and supplies water tubes. This segment sells its products to wholesalers in the plumbing and refrigeration markets, distributors to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, building material retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial Metals segment manufactures brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; plumbing brass, valves, fittings, and gas assemblies; cold-form aluminum and copper products; machining of aluminum, steel, brass, and cast iron impacts and castings; brass and aluminum forgings; brass, aluminum, and stainless-steel valves; fluid control solutions; and gas train assembles to OEMs in the industrial, construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets. The Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings for various OEMs in the commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets; high-pressure components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for the HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets; and insulated HVAC flexible duct systems. Mueller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

