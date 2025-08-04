Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in 3M by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,510,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 564,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in 3M by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $144.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

