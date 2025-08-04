BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) & Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) Critical Review

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) and Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRP and Mingteng International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 8 1 3 2.58 Mingteng International 0 0 0 0 0.00

BRP presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.80%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than Mingteng International.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BRP has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mingteng International has a beta of -1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRP and Mingteng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP -0.55% 54.71% 3.88% Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and Mingteng International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $7.68 billion 0.47 -$154.60 million ($0.41) -120.27 Mingteng International $10.12 million 9.67 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Mingteng International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP.

Summary

BRP beats Mingteng International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

